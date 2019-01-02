South Africa: Ramaphosa Congratulates New Brazilian President Bolsonaro

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes "excellent and strategic relations that Brazil and South Africa enjoy" will be revitalised after the far-right Jair Bolsonaro was inaugurated as the 38 th president of the South American country on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa on Wednesday offered his sincere greetings and best wishes to Bolsonaro on behalf of the government and people of South Africa.

"It is President Ramaphosa's firm belief that this occasion will mark the beginning of a revitalised, excellent and strategic relations that Brazil and South Africa enjoy," reads a statement from Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko.

"The special bond between the two nations has continued to grow over many years and through many shared commitments and common experiences, more particularly the concerted and continuous efforts to comprehensively deepen South-South Cooperation within the ambit of not only IBSA, but also the BRICS formation.

"The government and the people of South Africa are ready to expand on the already fruitful bilateral relations aimed at advancing cooperation in all areas and to further expand on the relationship between the two fraternal countries to achieve common objectives.

"The South African government looks forward to working together with the new government of the Federative Republic of Brazil under the leadership of President Jair Bolsonaro."

Bolsonaro has been described as a far-right congressman who has waxed nostalgic for Brazil's old military dictatorship, and has drawn comparisons to US President Donald Trump.

After his election victory in October last year, Human Rights Watch said Brazil's judiciary and other key institutions should resist any attempt to undermine human rights, the rule of law, and democracy under Bolsonaro's government.

Source: News24