South Africa: ANC Dumps Methodist Minister From January 8 Celebrations After 'Degrading' Comments About Women

The Methodist Church's Reverend Vukile Mehana will no longer officiate at the ANC's January 8th celebrations, that are expected to take place in Durban next week.

The party said in a statement on Wednesday that it had noted with disappointment the comments attributed to Mehana.

A private recorded telephone conversation between Mehana and Raymond Sibanga has been shared on social media where the two speak about women in a way many having labelled derogatory.

According to EWN, the recording has sparked outrage online, prompting Mehana to apologise for the comments.

"The leadership of the ANC has spoken to both the presiding bishop of the Methodist Church of South Africa, Bishop Zipho Siwa and Reverend Mehana. The Methodist Church appealed for space to deal with this matter internally", the party said.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Methodist Church called the recording distressing.

"We note with dismay the blatant disrespect and portrayal of women who are characterised in a dismissive, humiliating and degrading caricature. The objectifying of the anatomy of women and its link to culture and religion is not only unacceptable, but also equally distasteful," the church said.

The church said it was conducting an investigation.

