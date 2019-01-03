Nigeria: 2019 - Buhari Deserves Support for Fighting Corruption - Father Mbaka

Fiery Catholic Priest, Ejike Mbaka, has declared support for President Muhammadu Buhari, urging Nigerians to vote for him (Mr Buhari) in the presidential elections in February.

"A President that is fighting corruption needs to be supported", Mr Mbaka said on Tuesday during his New Year prophetic message and crossover service, Punch reported.

This is coming a month after the priest had at his church bazaar promised to make predictions regarding the future of Nigeria during the presidential elections.

Mr Mbaka, who seems to have ignored critics over his support for Mr Buhari, urged Nigerians to pray hard so that the country would overcome what he described as 'impending unimaginable difficulty' in 2019.

"We pray for President Muhammadu Buhari; he is a man who understands the situation. Since Nigeria started, we have never experienced a President that has agricultural programmes like him.

"For 16 years, the road from Anambra to Enugu was overgrown with weeds but within four years, the road is being reconstructed and the same way they are doing it to Umuahia. This one that remembered us, may God bless him.

"Four years doesn't mean eight years; he has finished his four years. I pray for peaceful transition that he may complete his remaining four years. He will hand over to a better person, may the Lord keep him. When he was sick, he was almost dead and we said prayer and God granted him healing. God knows the purpose for allowing him to be alive; if God doesn't want him, he could have died.

"The roads that were not going has started going. A lot of things are happening now which nobody knows. May the lord protect Buhari; it shall be well with our President."

Mr Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, has over the years become famous for using his platform to make political statements before presidential or governorship elections in Nigeria.

Before the 2015 general election, Mr Mbaka had predicted Mr Buhari's victory at the polls which drew him criticism by many South-easterners.

The clergyman was in the news recently when he openly criticised the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who refused to make open financial donations to his ministry during a 2018 celebration.

Peter Obi had promised to make his own donation later after the event attended by many politicians, including Mr Buhari, who donated N2 million through his representative, Hope Uzodinma.

But the controversial priest could not have it.

"In your capacity and what God has done for you as Governor... God hates stinginess. What I am saying is not to please you, but what will save your life. Otherwise you and Atiku will fail," he said with hands firmly clutched on Obi's wrist in the video now widely shared on social media and criticised by many Nigerians.

"If there is a place they will coat words for you, it is not at Mbaka's altar. You can save your political destiny. Or in 2019, you people will not even know how they did the election. What will make my brother to come for bazaar and he won't even break kola? Your own is taking time; the way you and Atiku [Abubakar] are moving will end in shame."

Advertisements