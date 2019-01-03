Nigeria: Katsina Under Siege, Governor Aminu Masari Cries Out

Photo: Premium Times

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State yesterday raised the alarm that the state is "seriously under siege" by kidnappers, bandits and cattle rustlers. Masari was speaking during an extraordinary meeting at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Government House, Katsina, with security chiefs and stakeholders from eight councils neighbouring Zamfara State.He quoted security reports as indicating daily cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, among other heinous crimes in the state.

The attack of some people that left his residence about 2am on New Year day by a five-man armed robbery gang that dispossessed them of their belongings was cited as a case in point. Masari also said that a female relation of the Government House permanent secretary was recently kidnapped, and that N5 million was demanded as ransom.

Unfortunately, the man that was to deliver the ransom was shot in the process.The governor lamented that the situation was affecting everybody; hence effort must be made to quickly address the problem.

"Our state is under siege by bandits, kidnappers and even cattle rustlers."The kidnappers and kidnapping are now the order of the day in Katsina State.

"Today, from all the security reports I received from the Department of State Services (DSS), except one, it is either kidnapping, threat of kidnapping and armed robbery."So, our state is under siege and it is growing. That is why we decided to call for this extraordinary meeting. No one is safe," he said. Masari said the meeting was called to find ways of curtailing the situation as well as tackle other criminalities in the state.The meeting went into close-door session shortly after the governor's address.