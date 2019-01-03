Nigeria: Obasanjo Hosts ADP Presidential Candidate

The presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabagi Sanni, on Wednesday paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo to seek his support for the February presidential election

The candidate, who is also the national chairman of the party arrived the home of Mr Obasanjo located within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta and had a meeting with him.

Feelers from the meeting indicated the former president emphasised on the unity of the country and good governance.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the visiting candidate said the visit was to pay homage to Mr Obasanjo and tell him about his ambition.

"We are here to pay homage, to honour a great citizen of this country; we are here to tell him that we are contesting the number one office of the President of this country," he said. "We are doing that because we believe Nigeria needs a departure for what has been happening."

He also said Mr Obasanjo is a good example of what Nigeria can be.

"He is respected all over the world and that's the kind of leadership we want in this country," he said. We know his position on issues of good governance, unity and which is what we represent. We are happy with him because he told us a lot of things, about the fact that the unity of this country is not negotiable."

The party flagbearer also noted insecurity is one of the major concerns his administration will handle if elected.

"Today, Nigerians are living in fear. People can no longer travel from one place to another without the fear of being kidnapped or killed," he said. "God did not plan for us to suffer hunger, killings, lack of capacity in governance, lack of direction. This is not the promise of this country. We have something better," he said.

The presidential election takes place on February 16. There are over 70 candidates aspiring to unrest President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking reelection. Mr Obasanjo already declared his support for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.