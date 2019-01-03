Nigeria: Kano Records 105 Rape Cases, 168 Murders in 2018 - Police

The Kano State Police Command said at the end of 2018, it recorded 337 'major crime cases' including 105 rapes and 168 murders.

In its end of the year review sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday by the command's Public Relations Officer, Magaji Majiya, it said it also recorded 34 cases of theft of vehicles, among others.

According to the report, the state witnessed a low crime rate in 2018 compared with previous years.

The police said it recorded 337 cases in 2018; compared to the 601 cases in 2017.

It said the command was able to arrest 2487 members of a notorious gang named "Yandaba" with armed weapons recovered from the group.

"The year witnessed low crime rate when compared with the previous years. In the year under review, a total of 337 major crimes were reported including 22 cases of armed robbery, 21 cases of kidnapping, 105 cases of rape, 168 cases of homicide, and 34 cases of theft of motor vehicles among others.

"2487 members of gang of Yandaba were arrested in the year, 83 different rifles, guns, pistols both English and locally made recovered. 269 different caliber of ammunition and cartridges were recovered," the report said.

Its analysis showed a remakable decline in 'major cases', victims' rescue and kidnappings reported in the state in 2018 compared to the previous year.

In the case of victims rescued in the state, the police recorded 13 cases while in 2017, 52 cases were recorded.

However, 42 kidnapping cases were recorded in 2018 against 21 in 2017.

The command recorded 35 cases of armed robbery in 2017 while in 2018, it had only 22 cases. About 334 rape cases were penned down in 2017; 105 in 2018.

The report also showed a spike in homicide cases, ammunition recovery and the arrest of miscreants otherwise known as 'Yan Daba'.

The command said it arrested 497 members of the Yandaba gang in 2017 while in 2018 it arrested 2487.

Meanwhile, the police said it has set up machinery aimed at sensitising citizens ahead of political activities in 2019.

"The command had set up machinery aimed at sensitizing and synergizing with the various critical stakeholders and the public to ensure peaceful conduct. Raids of flashpoints are ongoing with a view to flush out criminals."