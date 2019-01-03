Nigeria: Ace Broadcaster, Kadaria Ahmed, to Host Town Hall Meetings for Presidential Candidates

Ace broadcaster and journalist, Kadaria Ahmed, will be hosting a series of town hall meetings with the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of four political parties vying for the 2019 elections.

According to a statement on Monday by Daria Media, the scheduled town hall meetings is dubbed "The Candidates". The candidates scheduled to participate were selected from "the results of multiple polls."

Ms Ahmed is the executive director of Daria Media.

The candidates will feature on a weekly basis throughout January starting with Kingsley Moghalu and Umma Getso of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), who will be featured on January 9 followed by President Muhammadu Buhari and Yemi Osinbajo of the All Progressives Congress Congress (APC) on January 16. The other candidates that will be participating in the town hall meetings are Omoyele Sowore and Rabiu Rufai of the African Action Congress Party (AACP) on January 23 and Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on January 30.

Ms Ahmed said the town hall will be broadcast live on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) affiliated stations as well as streamed live on www.daria.media. It will include an audience of 100 people randomly selected from applicants online, members of civil society organisations and the diplomatic corps.

The town hall meeting is sponsored by the MacArthur Foundation.

"Other participants will join the conversation via social media and phone calls. It will be an opportunity for Nigerians to hear directly from the aspirants and to ask them questions on governance and nation building," the statement read.

"The late John McCain was once quoted as saying, 'the benefit of an open town hall meeting is one that you get to hear a lot of different views, and two it has credibility'"

"The Candidates will provide a unique platform for direct interaction between the Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates of the leading political parties in Nigeria and citizens," the statement added.

Ms Ahmed was formerly with the BBC. She was the managing editor of defunct NEXT newspapers. In 2011, she moderated Nigeria's presidential election debate. She was the co-producer and presenter of Straight Talk, a gritty, hard-hitting interview programme with some of Nigeria's present and past decision makers. The programme grew to over 4 million viewers globally.

She is also the creator and anchor of the show, The Core, on Channels TV.