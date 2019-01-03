Zimbabwe: Harare Fitness Expo On Cards

LOCAL bodybuilding enthusiasts are expected to converge at Empire Gym for the inaugural Harare Central Cup and Fitness Expo scheduled for January 26.

The event, which is expected to draw several athletes from around the capital, has been organised by Active Fitness Group in conjunction with Empire Gym and Harare Bodybuilding and Fitness Association.

Zimbabwe National Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness spokesperson, Quiet Shangai, said they are going to hold the event so as to bring together athletes and prepare them for upcoming contests. "Our aim is to bring together athletes who used to take part in contests like Mr Highfield, Mr Dzivarasekwa and Mr Mufakose, among others. "For the first time we are having a show and a fitness expo and our objectives are to afford athletes opportunities to step on the stage, especially those first timers who may be willing to take part at Mr Novice contest.

"Those willing to take bodybuilding and fitness as a career will also be schooled as well as to grow the fitness industry in its entirety; hence increased participation by players. The event is part of a deliberate move to glue the fitness industry together and once players in the fitness industry are glued together many opportunities such as supply chains and promotions will be realised. "We are looking forward to bring the fitness philosophy to the communities as there is a misunderstanding of what fitness is all about. Our objective is to create a fitness culture just like what is happening in China which obviously affects life expectancy in a positive way.

"There are a lot of avenues regarding achieving a healthy lifestyle so we will educate everyone who will attend and we are going to have many of these kind of events leading up to a National Fitness Expo," said Shangai.

Several sponsors have come on board with big names like Paul Goredema, Regina Jonga and Godwin Simbarashe Mhaka expected not only to spice up the event but also help develop the brand in them. Some of the sponsors who have come on board include Iron Lion, Caves Fitness, Fitness for Her, Musclerage, Supplement Factory, Empire Gym, Active Fitness Group and Zvasiya Fitness.

The contest will see athletes battling it out in bodybuilding and fitness contest, strength challenges, Men's Physique Open, Men's bodybuilding Open, Men's Fitness, Women bikini model, bench press, squats and deadlift.