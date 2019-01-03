Zimbabwe: ZRP Undergoes Massive Transformation

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is set to undergo major transformation this year as it adopts a new structure and rebrands to win back public confidence. Changes to the ZRP hierarchy will be effected in the "next few days".

This was revealed by Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga in an exclusive interview with The Herald in Harare yesterday.

Comm-Gen Matanga said in the New Year, ZRP will prioritise dealing with "crimes of concern" such as murder, robberies, rape and unlawful entry that spiked worryingly last year.

The police, said Comm-Gen Matanga, was also ready to implement some of the recommendations of the Motlanthe Commission report such as training and equipping police officers.

As a sweetener to the reforms, the new structure will save the organisation $7.7 million annually, while more cost-cutting measures will be explored.

"During the course of 2018, it became inevitable for our organisation to undergo a restructuring exercise," said Comm-Gen Matanga.

"This was necessitated by a number of factors such as the need to eliminate duplication of roles, redundancy, enhance efficiency and effectiveness, among others.

"I toured provinces clearly articulating the path being taken by the organisation and our vision," he said.

"Very soon I will be announcing a new ZRP structure which has since been approved by Government through the Police Service Commission (PSC).

"In our old structure, we used to have the rank of commissioner and in the new

structure we now have the ranks of Commissioner of Police but not the same as we had in the previous structure.

"The new police commissioner who is coming is going to replace the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner.

"In the new structure, if I could be allowed to come from the bottom, we will have the Constable, Sergeant, Sergeant Major, Assistant Inspector, Inspector, Chief Inspector, Superintendent, Chief Superintendent, Assistant Commissioner, Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner General and then Commissioner General.

"I should have effected this new setup from December 18, 2018 but because of some logistical considerations I will definitely have to do it within the next few days. But officially it took effect from December 18, 2018," said Commissioner General Matanga.

The police chief said the ZRP had bought into Government's vision of transforming the economy.

Explained Commissioner General Matanga: "The new dispensation under His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa has already outlined the Transitional Stabilisation Programme which sets the country towards the attainment of Vision 2030 aimed at transforming Zimbabwe into a middle class economy. One of the key pillars of this policy thrust is the sustenance of peace and the rule of law.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is geared to ensure that the Transitional Stabilisation Programme becomes a success through a conducive policing environment predicated on viable policing strategies."

Further, the ZRP would up the fight against corruption, which is another key area of focus by Government.

"The commitment to exterminate this vice finds expression in the commissioning of the corruption courts and the subsequent setting up of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet," said Commissioner General Matanga.

"Quite naturally, as the country's sole law enforcement agency, we likewise responded by setting up our own Anti-Corruption Unit to expose and ensure that all corrupt elements in our society have their day in court. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that credible evidence is gathered through comprehensive investigations to ensure successful prosecution at courts."

Commissioner General Matanga revealed that police would roll out technologies such as cameras on highways, buildings and other key infrastructure as a crime prevention and detection measure, although he feared the measure would be delayed due to lack of funds.