South Africa: Stranded Motorist Attacked On N2 in Durban

A Durban motorist was taken to hospital after he was attacked and stabbed on the N2 highway near the Westwood Mall on Tuesday night.

"The driver, who had car troubles and broke down, pulled over to the emergency lane, when he was attacked, stabbed and robbed by attackers who came out of the bush," Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The man, who sustained moderate injuries, was stabilised on the scene by Rescue Care paramedics.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Police are investigating.

