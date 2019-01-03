South Africa: Police Still Seeking Motive Behind Man's Penis Being Chopped Off

A Limpopo man accused of cutting off the private parts of a 55-year-old man and leaving him for dead has had his bail application postponed in the Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court to January 10 for further investigations.

27-year-old Aubrey Selomane allegedly dismembered the victim's penis at Bolahlakgomo village, in Magatle, on Sunday morning, and left him lying naked in an open field.

The man was discovered in excruciating pain by a passerby, who then alerted officials.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said that the victim, who suffered multiple stab wounds, remained in a critical condition in hospital.

The police later on the same day, arrested Selomane who was attending a wedding.

"Preliminary investigations led the police to the suspect's house within the village, where the alleged severed private parts were found placed in a washing basket, and forensics will determine if indeed the parts found do belong to the victim," said Ngoepe.

Selomane, who is also a convicted murderer, remains behind bars until his next court appearance.

"The motive for this brutal attack is unknown at this stage, but police investigations are continuing," Ngoepe said.

Source: News24