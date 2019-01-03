South Africa: Suspected Gang Members Arrested for Various Crimes in Port Elizabeth

Four men and two teenagers are expected to appear in various courts in Port Elizabeth for gang-related shootings.

The suspects, who were nabbed across the city, are facing murder and attempted murder charges.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the two of the suspects are wanted for two separate shooting incidents on Tuesday.

"It is alleged that on Tuesday morning, seven men were in a yard in Denson Street in Bloemendal welcoming 2019. It is alleged that two males approached the house and started shooting at the group.

"Three people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment. Two of the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds while the third sustained a gunshot wound to the leg," said Naidu.

In the second incident, it is alleged that Ruwaan Jordaan, 18, was sitting on the sidewalk in Old Standford Road in Bloemendal when an unknown male approached and started firing at him.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the back and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

"In both cases, immediate follow-up investigation was done by the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit, National Intervention Unit and Visible Gang Intervention Team where a teenager aged 16 was arrested at his house in Bibby Street Bloemendal," Naidu said.

The teenager was detained and charged with three counts of attempted murder. He is expected to appear in the Nerina House Juvenile Court soon.

The multi-disciplinary team also arrested a 30-year-old suspect for allegedly killing Jordaan. He was nabbed at a house in Leith Street in Helenvale.

He is also expected to appear in court soon on a charge of murder.

Naidu said both incidents are gang-related and the motive still needs to be established.

Wanted suspects nabbed

In the early hours of Monday morning, the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit also arrested four other suspects wanted on various cases in Bethelsdorp and Gelvandale.

Naidu said two suspects were arrested for a murder that occurred in November 2018 in Bethelsdorp, while another juvenile, aged 16, was arrested for an attempted murder which took place in December 2018.

The fourth suspect was arrested for an attempted murder allegedly committed in the Gelvandale area.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court soon.

Police also arrested a 22-year-old man affiliated to the Upstand gang in Bloemendal on Wednesday.

Naidu said the man was spotted by police standing in front of a house in Brendon Street. Upon seeing the police approaching him the suspect quickly walked into the yard. Police searched him and found a black revolver firearm in his pocket.

In another pocket, police recovered 11 rounds of ammunition. He is expected to appear in court on charges of illegal possession of a fire firearm and ammunition.

Acting Mount Road Cluster Commander Brigadier Andrew Louw said they have intensified their deployment of manpower in the hotspot areas of Gelvandale and Bethelsdorp.

"Our members are working extremely hard to ensure the safety of the citizens in these areas. We will continue in our endeavours to rid these criminals from society especially gang affiliates who are placing innocent lives at risk," said Louw.

