South Africa: Police Turning the Tide Against Crime in the Northern Areas - Port Elizabeth

press release

The seizure of illegal firearms and the apprehension of suspects emanates from continued high police visibility in hotspot areas of Bethelsdorp and Gelvandale.

It is alleged that on Wednesday, 2/01 at about 11:45 members from Bethelsdorp Task Team were patrolling in Brendon Street in Bloemendal when they spotted a known gang member standing in front of a house in the mentioned street. When this person spotted the police approaching, he hastily walked into the yard. Members followed him into the yard and after searching him, a black revolver was retrieved from a pocket in his jacket. In another pocket, 11 .38 rounds were found in a sock. The suspect (22) is allegedly affiliated to the Upstand Dogs gang. He is detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

A 29 year old suspect was arrested today at about 11:00 by members of the National Intervention Unit deployed in the Northern areas with a special focus on gang related activities. While conducting stop and search operations in Kobus Road Gelvandale, the suspect was found in possession of a car radio, 2 x Pioneer speakers and an amplifier. Estimated value of the equipment is R5000. He was detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

"High police visibility to prevent and combat crime, continues to be the order of the day over the festive season and beyond in these areas. We will continue in our efforts in cleaning up our streets and ridding them of illegal and unlicensed firearms that are used to terrorise and threaten the safety of our communities," said Acting Cluster Commander for Mount Road, Brig Andrew Louw.