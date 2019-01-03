South Africa: Kwamahlobo Festive Games Enter Business End of Competition

2 January 2019 - Ngulube FC, Galacticos, Soweto Super United and Shake It Everyday are in the Top 8 of the KwaMahlobo Festive Games.

Ngulube and Galacticos, however, needed penalty shootouts to proceed to the next round - winning 6-5 and 5-3 against Umswenko and Amajananda respectively. Both matches were tied at 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time on Wednesday, 2 January 2019.

But there was no such trouble for United and Shake It Everyday - who won their games 3-2 ad 3-1 against Meadowlands Juventus and Meadowlands All Stars respectively within the stipulated period.

The fixtures, played after the rest day on New Year's Day (1 January 2019), signaled the beginning of the Third and Final Phase of the competition, with teams now in the knockout stage.

Four more teams will decided on Thursday, 3 January to complete the Top 8.

Still to come are Snake Park Chillers vs Gama United; LNB Tax vs Meadowlands Academy; A To Z vs Vilakazi Football Academy and Mathaithai vs Izinja ze Game.

The Top 8 clashes will take place on Friday, 4 January, with the semi-finals and the final scheduled for Saturday, 5 January.

LAST 16 FIXTURES:

DAY 13:

Wednesday, 2 January 2019

Umswenko (1) 5 - (1) 6 Ngulube FC Pen shootout

Amajananda (1) 3 - (1) 5 Galacticos Pen shootout

Soweto Super United 3 - 2 Meadowlands Juventus

Meadowlands All Stars 1 - 3 Shake It Everyday

LAST 16 FIXTURES

DAY 14:

Thursday, 3 January 2019

Snake Park Chillers vs Gama United 09h00

LNB Tax FC vs Meadowlands Academy 11h00

A to Z vs Vilakazi Football Academy 13h00

Mathaithai vs Izinja zeGame 15h00

THERE IS A DRAW AFTER THE GAMES ON DAY 14 (THURSDAY, 3 JANUARY 2019) TO DETERMINE THE FIXTURES OF TOP 8

TOP 8 COMMENCES ON FRIDAY, 4 JANUARY 2019

THE TWO SEMI-FINALS AND THE FINAL WILL BE PLAYED ON SATURDAY, 5 JANUARY 2019