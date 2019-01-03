South Africa: Drug Dealer and Accomplices Appear in Court for Dealing in Drugs and Possession of Suspected Stolen Items in Elsies River

press release

Police members attached to the Provincial Reaction Team stopped a drug dealer in his tracks when they spotted a white Nissan Hardbody vehicle driving recklessly down Valhalla Drive, Elsies River and stopped it.

On Monday, 31 December 2018 at about 11:35 whilst patrolling members spotted the vehicle and pursued it. The members stopped the vehicle and upon closer investigation they found one of the occupants to be a 44-year-old male, who is believed to be a drug dealer in Uitsig, Ravensmead and three other occupants.

Upon searching the LDV and occupants, members found 153 grams of Tik, an undisclosed amount of cash and five cellular telephones suspected to be stolen.

All of the occupants were arrested and detained at Elsies River SAPS for dealing in drugs and the possession of suspected stolen items.

The suspects appeared in the Goodwood Magistrates Court on Wednesday 02 January 2019 on charges of possession of drugs and suspected stolen property.