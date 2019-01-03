2 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Drug Dealer and Accomplices Appear in Court for Dealing in Drugs and Possession of Suspected Stolen Items in Elsies River

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Police members attached to the Provincial Reaction Team stopped a drug dealer in his tracks when they spotted a white Nissan Hardbody vehicle driving recklessly down Valhalla Drive, Elsies River and stopped it.

On Monday, 31 December 2018 at about 11:35 whilst patrolling members spotted the vehicle and pursued it. The members stopped the vehicle and upon closer investigation they found one of the occupants to be a 44-year-old male, who is believed to be a drug dealer in Uitsig, Ravensmead and three other occupants.

Upon searching the LDV and occupants, members found 153 grams of Tik, an undisclosed amount of cash and five cellular telephones suspected to be stolen.

All of the occupants were arrested and detained at Elsies River SAPS for dealing in drugs and the possession of suspected stolen items.

The suspects appeared in the Goodwood Magistrates Court on Wednesday 02 January 2019 on charges of possession of drugs and suspected stolen property.

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.