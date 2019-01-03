2 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man's Body Found On Banks of River At Bloemfontein Golf Course

Tagged:

Related Topics

The body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, has been found on the banks of a river running through a golf course in Bloemfontein.

ER24 paramedics, along with the SAPS Search and Rescue, found the man's body lying partially on the banks between numerous bushes on Wednesday morning.

"The man was assessed and found to have no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead," ER24's Russel Meiring said in a statement.

Details surrounding the incident were still not known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Source: News24

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.