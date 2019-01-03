South Africa: Man's Body Found On Banks of River At Bloemfontein Golf Course

The body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, has been found on the banks of a river running through a golf course in Bloemfontein.

ER24 paramedics, along with the SAPS Search and Rescue, found the man's body lying partially on the banks between numerous bushes on Wednesday morning.

"The man was assessed and found to have no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead," ER24's Russel Meiring said in a statement.

Details surrounding the incident were still not known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

