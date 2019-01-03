2 January 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Vehicle Rollover Leaves Four Injured.

Century City — Four people were left injured this afternoon following a vehicle rollover on the N1 highway in Century City, Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics were returning to their branch when they came across the scene at 14h40.

On scene, paramedics found a light motor vehicle on its roof in the emergency lane. The four occupants had already climbed out of the vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that one had sustained moderate injuries while three others had sustained minor injuries.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to a nearby private hospital for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

