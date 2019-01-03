2 January 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Man Killed Following Motorbike Collision

Tagged:

Related Topics

Centurion — A man, believed to be in his 40s, was killed this afternoon when a motorbike and utility vehicle collided on Glover Avenue in Centurion.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find another service already in attendance. Upon closer inspection, paramedics found a man lying in the road.

The man was assessed and found to have sustained several serious injuries, leaving him in a critical condition.

Treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated, in an effort to stabilize his vital signs.

Once treated, the man was transported to a nearby private hospital for urgent treatment. Unfortunately, after some time, the man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read the original article on ER24.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.