South Africa: Man Killed Following Motorbike Collision

Centurion — A man, believed to be in his 40s, was killed this afternoon when a motorbike and utility vehicle collided on Glover Avenue in Centurion.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find another service already in attendance. Upon closer inspection, paramedics found a man lying in the road.

The man was assessed and found to have sustained several serious injuries, leaving him in a critical condition.

Treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated, in an effort to stabilize his vital signs.

Once treated, the man was transported to a nearby private hospital for urgent treatment. Unfortunately, after some time, the man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.