South Africa: Child Knocked Over By Minibus, Left Seriously Injured.

Sea Point — A girl, believed to be 3-years-old, was left seriously injured last night when she was knocked over by a minibus on Beach Road in Sea Point, Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics, along with Life Healthcare, arrived on the scene to find the young girl lying in the road. The minibus was found parked a short distance away.

Paramedics assessed the girl and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and was in a serious condition.

The girl was treated for her injuries and provided her with pain-relief medication before she was transported to Red Cross Hospital for urgent treatment.

Fortunately, no-one from the minibus sustained any injuries.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.