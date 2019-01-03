South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of a Prohibited Firearm and Ammunition in Strand

press release

In order to prevent and combat crime that may threaten the safety and security of community members, police from Strand acted swiftly whilst busy with crime prevention patrols in their area.

On Tuesday 1 January 2019 at approximately 23:50, members of SAPS Strand Crime Prevention Unit came across three males during routine patrols in First Street Strand. Upon seeing the oncoming police vehicle the three men fled on foot.

The members gave chase on foot and they managed to arrest one of them further down in First Street, Strand. They body searched him and discovered that he concealed a 9mm Parabellum pistol in front of his pants. The firearm was seized with one magazine containing 15 x 9mm ammunition. The serial number of the firearm was erased.

A 21-year-old suspect was arrested for being in possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition. He was charged and will appear in the Strand Magistrate Court on Thursday, 2019-01-03 on the mentioned charges. Bail will be opposed.

In an unrelated matter, on Saturday 29 December 2018, informers shared information with sector commanders, indicating that an individual with an unlicensed firearm just arrived at Hester Street, Valhalla Park. As they reached the door, a male person appeared in the doorway and immediately fled upstairs when he saw the SAPS members. The suspect took out the firearm and threw it onto the floor.

One (1) x 9 mm pistol with one magazine loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition was confiscated. A 30-year-old male was arrested and appeared on a charge of Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate Court on Monday, 31 December 2018.