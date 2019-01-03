South Africa: Matric Results Out Today

Following the stamp of approval by the council for quality assurance in education and training, Umalusi, the class of 2018 will find out how they fared in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations later today.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will announce the overall NSC results this evening, while individual results will be released on 4 January 2019.

Ahead of the official release of the results, the Minister will host a ministerial breakfast with the top achievers.

On Friday, 28 December 2018, Umalusi officially approved the results with no systemic irregularities reported.

The class of 2018 was the fifth cohort to write the Curriculum Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS), which is the strengthening of NSC.

In addition to this, the class of 2018 was the first Grade 12 cohort to be assessed on the following 12 newly introduced subjects:

South African Sign Language Home Language;

Technical Mathematics;

Technical Sciences;

Mechanical Technology (Automotive, Fitting and Machining, Welding and Metal Work);

Civil Technology (Civil Services, Construction, Woodworking);

Electrical Technology (Digital Systems, Electronics, Power Systems).

Following the official announcement by the Minister, learners may obtain their results directly from the schools or learning facilities at which the exams were written.

The announcement will be broadcast on SABC and eNCA, and will also be streamed via the Department of Basic Education's website.

Where to get your matric results

There are various ways in which learners can get their results:

At school

Learners who wrote their NSC exams with the Independent Examination Board (IEB) will receive their results on 3 January 2019.

The Department of Basic Education urges learners to get their statements of results on 4 January 2019 from their school or centre where they wrote the exams.

Daily newspapers

While learners will be able to obtain their results from a number of South Africa's daily newspapers, they will, however, will not be able to see individual subject results.

SMS

Learners can send their ID number and exam number to 35658 to register to receive their 2018 matric results. SMSs cost R1.

They will get a confirmation SMS after registration, and will then receive their results as soon as they become available.

Website

Websites - IEB website from 00:01 Thursday morning, Basic Education's website from 06:00 on Friday.

USSD service

On the day the results are released, users can dial *120*35658# and follow the instructions to receive their matric results.

Calls

Learners can call The Department of Basic Education by dialling 082 152 to receive their 2018 matric results.