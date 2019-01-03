Ghana: 2 Die, 3 Others Suffer Gunshot Wounds in Renewed Clashes At Chereponi

Two people are reported killed while three others suffered gunshots wounds in a renewed clashes between Konkombas and Chokosis two communities in the Chereponi District of the Northern Region.

The clash between the two tribes over parcel of farm land led to burning of several houses in these two farming communities.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relation Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed YussifTanko confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times in an interview yesterday.

He could not, however, confirm the dead but said properties were set ablaze by the combatants.

"Properties including a tractor, motorbikes, bicycles, foodstuff and other personal belongings were destroyed during the clashed," the police said.

DSP Tanko added that cattle and other domestic animals have been killed in the violence conflict in those communities.

He mentioned that the regional command had dispatched a combined team of military and police personnel to restore peace in the area.

The Police PRO said that the security personnel have managed to restore calm in the area.

However, battle information gathered by the Ghanaian Times indicated that there are still gun in the area in early hours of Wednesday.

Mohammed Anass a resident of Chereponi in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times, said people were still firing at Naaduni,one of the communities.

He revealed that the whole Naaduni community had been completely burnt down and people had fled to nearby communities.

Three people were killed in the area over the same parcel of land in the middle of last year.