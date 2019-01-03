Ghana: Kwahu Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers

The Police in the Kwahu South District in the Eastern Region have arrested four suspected armed robbers.

The four are Eric AnsongYeboah, 38, Kwadwo Afriyie, 29, Kofi Amoakoh, 40 and Owiredu Ansong 33.

One of the suspects identified as Bright Asare managed to escape and the police are looking out for him.

According to the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ebenezer Tetteh, the police in Mpreaso received an intelligence report that some armed robbers suspected to be fulanis were attacking traders and commuters on the Bleblesua to Kotoso bush road.

Mr Tetteh said, six police personnel were dispatched to the area.

He said the robbers were reported to have attacked some traders and taken money, mobile phones and personal belongings from them.

He disclosed that a lady among the victims who identified one of the robbers was severely beaten up by the robbers and is currently receiving treatment at Kotoso Health Centre.

DSP Tetteh said a search in the room of one of the suspects, Afriyie, revealed one single barrel shotgun and six live cartridges.GNA