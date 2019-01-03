Uganda: Ethiopian Airlines Plane Skids Off Entebbe Airport Runway During Landing

Ethiopian Airlines B-737-800 aircraft with registration number ET-ATV with flight number ET338 on January 3, 2019 on a regular scheduled service from Addis Ababa to Entebbe, Uganda skidded off the runway by a few meters Thursday morning at Entebbe International airport during landing.

"Passengers and crew aboard were safely deplaned and were taken to the terminal and cleared normally through the regular clearance process. There is no damage to the aircraft and it is being towed to the ramp," reads a testament from the Airlines.

An alternative flight is being arranged to complete the return flight and rebook the passengers, who were booked to travel from Entebbe to Addis Ababa.

"We apologise to our esteemed valued customers, who were on board the flight for the inconvenience. The cause of the incident is under investigation," the statement reads further.