3 January 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Sacks Ministers of Fisheries and Social Action

Photo: Pedro Parente/ANGOP
President João Lourenço (file photo).

Luanda — Angolan President, João Lourenço, on Wednesday sacked the ministers of Fisheries and Sea and of Social Action and Promotion of Women, Victória Francisco Correia da Conceição and Victória Francisco Correia da Conceição respectively.

The president also sacked the Vice-Principal for Scientific and Post-Graduation Department of the public Agostinho Neto University, Maria Antonieta Josefina Sabina Baptista.

On another executive order the president appointed Maria Antonieta Josefina Sabina Baptista and Faustina Fernandes Inglês de Almeida Alves ministers of Fisheries and Sea and Social Action and woman Promotion respectively.

The Head of State also sacked the Secretary of State for Agriculture and Farming, Carlos Alberto Jaime Pinto, and appointed José Carlos Lopes da Silva Bettencourt in his replacement.

