Algeria: Upper House Partial Renewal - Constitutional Council Proclaims Provisional Results

The Constitutional Council on Monday evening proclaimed the provisional results of the election of half of the members of the Council of the National (Upper House), which took place Saturday evening countrywide.

"The Constitutional Council met on 31 December 2018 to assess the regularity of the elections that took place on Saturday 21 Rabi al-Thany corresponding to 29 December 2018 countrywide to renew half of the elected members of the Council of the Nation,

In view of the Constitution, notably Article 182, paragraph 2,

In view of the organic law on No.16-10 dated 22 Dhul-Qidah corresponding to 25 August 2016 on the Electoral System, notably Articles 128, 129 and 131,

In view of the Regulation of 28 Jumada Ethani 1437 corresponding to 6 April 2016 laying down the operating rules of the Constitutional Council, in particular Article 48 paragraph 2 thereof,

After examining the results mentioned in the vote counting minutes, the minutes of the centralization of the results and the annexed documents, filed with the clerk of the Constitutional Council,

After deliberation in accordance with the law and correction of material errors,

First: Proclaims the provisional results of the election renewing half of the elected members of the Council of the Nation as follows:

Number of provinces concerned: 47

Registered voters: 26018

Voters: 25492

Abstentions: 526

Participation rate: 98.33%.

Invalid ballots: 2428

Votes cast: 23064

Number of candidates provisionally elected: 47

Secondly: With regard to the election that took place in the province of Tlemcen, the Constitutional Council received only one record of the counting of votes in the province's three polling stations.

Consequently, the Constitutional Council decides to cancel the elections in the province of Tlemcen and reorganize them within the legal time limit provided for in Article 131, paragraph 3, of the organic law on the Electoral System.