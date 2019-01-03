2 January 2019

Gambia: Who Are the Enemies of the State That President Barrow Mentioned?

For two years no one has heard about any uprising or armed attack against state institutions. However in his end of year message the President cautioned that cracks must not be left by those who show dissatisfaction with certain aspects of governance which enemies of the state could exploit.

Enemies of a state are those who are armed to confront the security forces of a state. Is President Barrow telling us he has information of people who are armed and wish to change his government by force of arms? If that is the case he should inform the citizenry.

Those who occupy the highest office in the land should always weigh their words and give a true reflection of the state of affairs in their state addresses.

