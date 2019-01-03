3 January 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nzoia Sugar MD Hospitalised After Alleged Abduction

By Dennis Lubanga

Nzoia Sugar Managing Director Michael Kulundu has been admitted to a Bungoma hospital after being allegedly abducted from a restaurant on Wednesday night, his family says.

The family said Mr Kulundu was abducted by unidentified people from Salmod Restaurant which is located on Kanyuyi-Sikata Road in Bungoma town.

His alleged abductors are said to have dumped him in a trench near Gulf Petrol Station, about 100 metres from the restaurant, where he was found around 6am and his family informed.

The Sugar firm boss is recuperating at the Bungoma West Private Hospital.

