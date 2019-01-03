Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Donates Litter Bins

Zimbabwe Newspapers 1980 Limited (Zimpapers) yesterday donated litter bins to the City of Harare to complement Government efforts to promote a clean and safe Zimbabwe.

This follows the launch of the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry's "Zero Tolerance to Litter - My Environment, My Pride Campaign" by President Mnangagwa yesterday at Takashinga Cricket Grounds in Highfield, Harare.

The litter bins will be placed at streets around the firm's business premises.

Zimpapers Group public relations and corporate affairs manager Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi said preserving the environment was one of the key pillars of Zimpapers' corporate social responsibility initiatives.

"Businesses are only as healthy as the stakeholders and publics that they serve. We have seen an upsurge in diseases like cholera; which are all a result of water and sanitation issues.

"We therefore see the efforts that Government is making and are complementing them by making the environment around our workspace clean and safe.

"Littering has contributed to making our cities and town very dirty and unsafe and with these bins, we wish to start the conversation around making them clean so that we live and work in healthy environments," she said.