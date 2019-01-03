Zimbabwe: 2018 Hexco Results Out

Higher Education Examination Council (HEXCO) results for October and November 2018 have been released, with an overall pass rate of 74.1 percent, a slight drop from the previous year.

The 2017 pass rate was 76 percent.

In a statement last Friday, the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development advised all HEXCO centres to collect the results from their regions.

"The Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Professor Fanuel Tagwira wishes to announce that Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) results for the October/November 2018 Examination Session have been released.

"All HEXCO centres are advised to collect the results from their respective regions," said the ministry.

The ministry thanked everyone involved in the examinations process.