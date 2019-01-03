Zimbabwe: Doctor Loses $21 000 in Fake Stand Deal

A 51-year-old Mufakose man was last week taken to court for allegedly swindling a doctor based at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals of $21 000 in a fake residential stand deal.

Jametias Kudzai Zvinowanda was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba and was remanded in custody to January 9.

Prosecutor Mr Shepherd Makonde alleged that sometime in October last year, the doctor (name withheld) saw an advert in the newspaper offering a stand in Waterfalls, Harare, for sale.

He contacted Zvinowanda on the mobile number provided in the advert.

Zvinowanda confirmed the stand was available for $25 000.

The doctor offered to buy the stand in instalments, but Zvinowanda refused.

On November 26, 2018 the doctor saw an advert in the same publication offering the same stand for sale.

He phoned on the numbers provided by the advert.

Zvinowanda answered the call and confirmed the stand was available for $24 000.

He allegedly lied to the doctor that his child was sick and wanted to travel to India urgently for assistance.

Zvinowanda sent a mobile number to the complainant which he said belonged to his son.

He claimed to be in Rusape and sent a copy of title deeds via WhatsApp.

Zvinowanda also sent national identity cards in the names of Robert Shanduka and Livia Shanduka as the owners of the stand, the court heard.

The doctor later went to the residential stand and was satisfied.

He also visited the Registrar of Deeds and the City of Harare for verification.

After verification, Zvinowanda allegedly requested $150 commitment fee and the complainant sent it via EcoCash.

On November 30, Zvinowanda and his unnamed female accomplice, who is still at large, approached Chiturumani, Zvavanoda Law Chambers where an agreement of sale was drafted and signed by both parties.

On December 3, the doctor transferred $21 000 into Bridget Mutwira's bank account supplied by Zvinowanda.

The following day Zvinowanda confirmed payment before advising the complainant about the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority interviews on December 5.

Zvinowanda did not show up.

He became evasive and the doctor reported him to the police.