3 January 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Farmers to Up Production

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmah Chinyamutangira Manicaland

MACADAMIA nut farmers in Chipinge are expecting to increase production of their produce for the 2018/19 season and generate much needed foreign currency.

Horticulture specialist with Agritex, Mr Douglas Nzarayebani said their goal was to produce 9 357 tonnes of high quality macademia nuts.

Mr Nzarayebani said they were expecting to earn about US$47 000 from a Chinese company which buys their macadamia nuts every season.

The farmers planted 3 119 hectares.

"Our goal is to produce high quality products, which will compete favourably at global markets and increase production levels.

"A Chinese company which buys macadamia nuts in Chipinge is overwhelmed by our product. We want to improve the quality of the country's macadamia nuts at international level," said Mr Nzarayebani.

Zimbabwe

VP Chiwenga Bans Hospital Protests

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga on Wednesday banned protests at all public health institutions, immediately… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.