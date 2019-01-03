Zimbabwe: Farmers to Up Production

MACADAMIA nut farmers in Chipinge are expecting to increase production of their produce for the 2018/19 season and generate much needed foreign currency.

Horticulture specialist with Agritex, Mr Douglas Nzarayebani said their goal was to produce 9 357 tonnes of high quality macademia nuts.

Mr Nzarayebani said they were expecting to earn about US$47 000 from a Chinese company which buys their macadamia nuts every season.

The farmers planted 3 119 hectares.

"Our goal is to produce high quality products, which will compete favourably at global markets and increase production levels.

"A Chinese company which buys macadamia nuts in Chipinge is overwhelmed by our product. We want to improve the quality of the country's macadamia nuts at international level," said Mr Nzarayebani.