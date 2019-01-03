3 January 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Insecurity - I'm Ready to Quit As Gov - Yari

Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State has said that if declaration of state of emergency in his state will solve the security problems, he is ready to quit as governor.

Governor Yari who stated this while briefing State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Thursday, said that the security situation has improved.

He said the bandits responsible for the insecurity breed their cattle in the forest and strike occasionally.

The governor also accused the security agencies especially the police of not doing enough, lamenting that some of the officers that were transferred out of the state after serving three years have not been replaced.

