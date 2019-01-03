South Africa: One Killed, Three Injured in Betty's Bay, Pringle Bay Blaze - Fire Chief

One person has died and three others have been seriously injured in the Overstrand fire.

Overstrand Fire Services and Disaster Management chief Lester Smith confirmed the death to News24 on Thursday morning, though details are still sketchy.

"Yes, one confirmed dead, and SAPS and forensics will determine the cause. Two patients are orange and there is one yellow 18-month-old baby," Smith said, referring to the triage scale of injury.

According to the South African Triage Scale, orange indicates "very urgent" medical care required (within 10 minutes) and yellow indicates "urgent" (within one hour).

The fire devastated areas near Betty's Bay, Pringle Bay, Hangklip and Rooi Els.

Helicopters have been brought in to help fight the blaze, which saw people evacuated from their homes on Wednesday night, though many have since returned.

"We have approximately 50 crew on the ground; then we also have 60 crew from Working on Fire, Environmental Services and CapeNature," Smith earlier told News24, adding that some members were on 24-hour shifts.

Police could not immediately confirm the death.

EWN reported that a woman had been killed in the fire and Times Live reported that a person was killed and two others seriously injured in the blaze.

The R44 which was closed to traffic has been reopened, said Western Cape Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa.

Weather platform Windy.com predicted that moderate fresh winds of about 35km/h would persist over the area. The wind speed should drop to about 10km/h on Friday, allowing firefighters to better battle the blaze.

