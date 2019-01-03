Namibia: Mentally-Ill Patient Heard 'Voices' Telling Him to Kill

THE mentally-ill patient (29) who allegedly killed his roommate at the state mental health centre in Windhoek last Friday allegedly heard voices telling him to commit the murder.

Health permanent secretary Ben Nangombe told The Namibian on Thursday morning that the staff of the psychiatric centre told him that the suspect allegedly kept hearing voices in his head telling him to kill his roommate, Haingura Hausiku (30). The suspect allegedly stabbed Hausiku with a pen in the neck, causing his death.

Nangombe said the suspect was sharing a room with Hausiku after he was recently transferred from another psychiatric ward in the Omaheke region. He was detained in the forensic ward where mentally ill patients are kept under the watch of correctional officers from the Windhoek Correctional Facility. An employee at the centre told The Namibian that the suspect had a history of violence, however, this could not be confirmed by senior health officials.

"What happened is a very serious incident and we will launch an investigation into what transpired. We are taking precautions," Nangombe said. He said correctional officers were normally deployed to the forensic ward of the psychiatric centre to ensure that patients with a history of violence do not harm others. It is not clear where the prison officers were at the time of the incident.

Nangombe said the suspect would be charged, but that appropriate procedures for dealing with a case involving a mentally-ill patient would be followed.

"We need to establish whether the patient was in the right state of mind at the time the murder was committed," he said.

According to a report by police deputy commissioner Hophni Hamufungu on Wednesday, both the suspect and Hausiku were held at the psychiatric centre because of their mental conditions.

He said the relatives of the deceased have been informed.