Namibia: Woman, Stepdaughter Drown in Hardap Dam On New Year's Day

A 30-YEAR-OLD woman and her stepdaughter drowned in the Hardap Dam near Mariental on New Year's Day.

They have been identified as Gay Kay Kahuika and her stepdaughter Stacey Urodine Kemp (11).

The Namibian Police's acting regional crime investigations coordinator for the Hardap region, Simon Petrus Hauwanga, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

He said the deceased were at the dam's picnic and braai area with family around 16h00 on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

"They went to the dam site at the boat bay and went deep into the water. They, however, could not swim so they could not get out of the water and drowned," Hauwanga said.

Kahuika was a resident of Wanaheda in Windhoek, while Kemp resided at Gibeon.

- Nampa