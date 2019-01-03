Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Consoles Nigeria On Death of Shehu Shagari

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the passing of Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, former President of Nigeria during the Second Republic is a loss not only to Nigeria, but also to Africa as a whole.

This was contained in a letter of condolence on Thursday, December 31, 2018 to Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, on the passing of the Ex-President Shagari.

"We have all lost a remarkable statesman who would be well remembered for his modesty and humility, in spite of the great heights he achieved", he stated.

"On behalf of the government and people of Ghana, I express to you, his family and the brotherly people of Nigeria our sincere condolences on his death. I pray that his commitment to public service will continue to inspire current and future generations of Africans", it stated.

Mr. Shagari died on December 28 at the National Hospital after a brief illness, his grandson Bello Shagari said on Twitter.

ISD: REX MAINOO YEBOAH