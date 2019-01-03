Angola: President Sacks Governors

Luanda — Angolan president, João Lourenço, on Wednesday sacked the provincial governors of Luanda, Cuanza Norte and Cuanza Sul, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, José Maria Ferraz dos Santos and Eusébio Teixeira de Brito respectively.

Through a presidential order the Head of the Executive appointed Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim as governor of Luanda Province,Adriano Mendes de Carvalho as governor of Cuanza Norte Province and Job Pedro Castelo Capapinha as Cuanza Sul Province governor.

On another presidential order the president put an end to the functions performed by António Paulo Kassoma, Luís Manuel da Fonseca Nunes and Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim, as members of the Council of the Republic.

The president appointed as members of the Council of the Republic Luísa Pedro Francisco Damião (in representation of the ruling MPLA party) José Carlos Manuel de Oliveira Cunha and Suzete Francisco João.