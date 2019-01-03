Rwanda: Entebbe Runway Closed After Ethiopian Airlines Skids Off Runway

Inbound international flights at Entebbe International Airport, Uganda, have been affected by an Ethiopian Airlines plane that overshot the runaway, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority said.

"An incident happened at Entebbe International Airport this morning as an Ethiopian Airlines flight ... overshot the runaway at 12:41 am. All 139 passengers and crew on-board disembarked safely," the Civil Aviation Authority said in a press release

RwandAir--which operates daily flights to Entebbe is among the affected airlines.

The national carrier said in a tweet on Thursday that all its affected passengers will be rebooked on other flights available.

Due to the runway closure of the Entebbe airport since 2207 GMT, we had to cancel our flights to Entebbe. All affected pax will be rebooked on other available flights and travel once the runway becomes operational. We sincerely apologize for all inconveniences caused. -- RwandAir (@FlyRwandAir) January 3, 2019

The Civil Aviation Authority in Uganda said concerted efforts in liaison with Ethiopian Airlines and other stakeholders were ongoing to ensure removal of the aircraft from the runway end, and resumption of normal flight operations.