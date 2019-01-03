Gambia: Deputy Israeli Ambassador Launches the Equalizer Gambia

In a colorful ceremony at the Regional Education Directorate in Mansakonko on Wednesday December 26th, the deputy Israeli Ambassador to The Gambia based in Dakar Mr. Daniel Ascceheim presided over the launching of The Equalizer Gambia Education on Top, a voluntary program meant to support students especially those at risk of dropping out and from underprivileged backgrounds. The ceremony also witnessed the handing over of jerseys by the Deputy Ambassador to The Equalizer Gambia team.

In her welcoming statement, the regional Governor Madam Fatou Jammeh Touray expressed with delight to be part of the event and urged the volunteers to remain steadfast in their noble job of serving humanity.

This programme, she said, wold go a long way in improving the learning outcomes of the benefitting students.

She assured the volunteers of her office's support at all times and welcomed the Deputy Ambassador and his delegation to Mansakonko.

Lamin Fatty, the Master of the ceremony and a lead volunteer, said that Equalizer Gambia is an offshoot of The Equalizer Israel which was conceived by Mr Omar Keita during a month long fellowship in Israel through the Israeli Agency for International Development Cooperation (MASHAV) in May this year.

Also speaking, Omar Keita the mastermind of the program stated the Equalizer Gambia renders support to over one hundred students from five schools in the region through extra classes and sports activities. According to him, the program is a voluntary one and currently has over twenty volunteers ranging from staff at the regional education office to coaches, referees, and teachers within the region.

He noted that every participating school enjoys two hours of free tuition and sports activities on Saturdays and Sundays respectively.

He disclosed that plans are underway to include more schools in the program especially those that have requested to be part of it.

Delivering a statement on behalf of the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education (MOBSE), Mr. Musa Bah, the Acting Principal Education Officer, region 4 thanked Mr. Omar Keita and his team of volunteers for complimenting the efforts of his ministry and urged them to remain committed to this very important task they have set themselves.

The Israeli Agency for International Development Cooperation (MASHAV) was founded in 1958 following a visit by the former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir to West Africa. The agency has since then offered long and short term trainings in numerous disciplines to three hundred thousand people in over one hundred and forty countries. One of MASHAV's founding principles was serving others and he is not surprised that Omar Keita has also decided to serve others through The Equalizer Gambia.. As a sign of appreciation, the Embassy donated hundred jerseys to The Equalizer Gambia team.

The ceremony was punctuated by singing and dancing by a cultural group. A vote of thanks was delivered by Mariatou Bah a benefitting student from Soma New LBS.