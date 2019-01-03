Gambia: 3 PPP Executive Members Reject Election Results With Allegation of Irregularities

Three executive members of the People's Progressive Party (PPP) have protested against election results held at the party's last Sunday's congress that picked Papa Njie as the new leader over Bakary Bunja Dabo.

Interim President Alhagie Yahya Ceesay, Dudu Taal and Kalilou Singateh, both executive members Tuesday issued a press statement rejecting the results of the Sunday congress.

The Sunday election was the Party's first elective congress since 1992 where Njie defeated Dabo by a margin of 45 votes, with 227 for Dabo and 272 for Njie.

"The process of registering constituency delegates and the campaign leading to voting were marred by serious irregularities which are now coming to light. These include bribery of delegates, intimidation of delegates by withholding transport funds and food, and registration of unqualified constituency delegates. These undemocratic practices are contrary to the principles, the values and the practices of the PPP," said the party officials on Tuesday.

They said the 'inconsistencies and irregularities' in the balloting and voting process are sufficiently serious to undermine the credibility of the election process. "We hereby reject outright the results from the PPP 30th December, 2018 election as we feel it did not reflect the true wishes of the bona-fide members of the Party that met to elect their Party Leader. We shall pursue this matter further to ensure that truth prevails and The Gambian people shall be kept informed."

Although the press release fell short of explaining the tangible steps the party officials are going to take, they claim the candidature of Njie as a bona-fide member of the PPP was yet to be approved by the National Executive Committee at the time of the election.