Gambia: NRP Plays Crucial Role On Intro. of Spot Counting - Hamat Bah

The leader of National Reconciliation Party (NRP), has said that NRP has played a crucial role in introducing spot counting during 2016 Presidential elections in the country.

Hamat Bah was speaking recently at Jarra Soma, Lower River Region, during the party's national congress attended by thousands of party supporters, government officials as well as other political party representatives.

Bah, who spoke highly of his party's achievement, maintained that one of the most important achievements for the party is the spot counting introduced by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), which finally saw the downfall of ex- president Yahya Jammeh.

He underlined that NRP made it abundantly clear to the IEC that it's only when a 'spot counting' is introduced, one can remove the dictator from power.

Minister Bah stated that the IEC agreed to go for spot counting as a result of their insistence.

He said NRP would continue to promote democracy in The Gambia and will endeavour to nurture it.

The Tourism Minister further thanked the former IEC Chairman Mustapha Carayol for putting the spot counting in the IEC Amendment Act of 2015, disclosing that the first success of this trick against Jammeh was witnessed in Kaur when in 2015, NRP defeated APRC in a bye-election to end their dominance in Saloum.