South Africa: Head Girl and Head Boy of King David Linksfield Bring Back the Distinctions

While studying is important, so is your private life.

This is the mantra of King David Linksfield's head boy and head girl, who managed to obtain a combined 17 distinctions between them.

Benjamin Atie and Hannah Bloch attribute their success to juggling their books and their private lives.

Atie, 18, obtained distinctions in Accounting, English, Hebrew, History, Isizulu, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Physical Sciences and Advanced Programme Mathematics.

He is an energetic young man, who is thoughtful and kind and always ensured younger students were welcomed and looked after.

"It was an enjoyable experience and have learnt a lot. I love Maths and English. My English teacher was inspiring," he said.

Atie started doing isiZulu in Grade 3 and found the language interesting.

"I love the language, for me it was simple. It was like doing Mathematics and my family supported me a lot in ensuring that I know and understand the language."

"For me, studying was important. I practised a lot and read more. I also spent some of the time researching the subjects online to obtain better marks," said Atie.

He valued the support his family offered him last year.

"I thank my parents for all the support they gave me. They pushed me to study and assisted me in my studying. The way my family supported me I felt like matric was not on me, but on them," he said.

Atie didn't hit the books all the time, and made time for his friends.

"My friends were unbelievable and were always encouraging me to work harder. Although I could not go out often, I spent time with them as a break from my books. I studied in the evenings and mornings while writing my examinations."

Atie will be taking a gap year touring Israel this year.

He is still trying to decide whether to study medicine or actuarial science in 2020.

Bloch, 18, attained distinctions in Accounting, Afrikaans, English, Hebrew, Life Orientation, Physical Sciences, Advanced Programme Mathematics and Mathematics.

She worked consistently throughout her examinations and ensured that she concentrated more on past examples and revision.

"I had a better understanding of my work and felt very prepared for a range of different questions. I also ensured that my environment was healthy and productive. I had an excellent support system that motivated me to work hard, as well as to take breaks regularly.

"Through this, I learnt the importance of a balanced approach in a stressful situation. Thus, I divided my time into studying, exercising and spending time with my friends and family. Throughout my school career, I devoted much of my time to outreach activities.

"This provided me with an appreciation of the privilege of education that I received. I was therefore constantly reminded of the responsibility I had to achieve my full potential. As an ambitious person, I realised that setting goals is very important," said Bloch.

She also praised her teachers for being supportive and always available for extra help and to provide a deeper conceptual understanding of the material.

"... as an ambitious person, I realised that setting goals is very important. One of my goals is to study actuarial science which requires high marks; pushing me to work hard and push myself constantly.

"I have decided to take a gap year next year, during which I am travelling to Asia and Europe as part of a volunteer programme. This will allow me to learn about different cultures and grow through seeing different parts of the world; as well as enabling me to give back," she said.

Bloch will also return to her books in 2020 to study actuarial science at Wits.

