3 January 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Southern Africa: Malawi in Talks With Neighboring Countries Over Border Posts

By Owen Khamula

Government says it is in talks with neighbouring countries in a bid to create more border posts in areas where there aren't any to monitor the movement of people and combat cross border crime.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi has confirmed this, saying there are some areas with long borders but without border posts, saying this poses a threat to the nation security.

"We have a porous border which can extend to miles and miles, this poses a security risk to our country because some people use unchartered routes to get into the country," said Dausi.

He said the program started way back in 2013.

"We are already in talks with Mozambique. We really need to have border posts, these are very important in the fight against crime including human trafficking, "he said.

Dausi also the border posts would boost Malawi revenue as Malawi Revenue Authority officers would be collecting taxes for goods involved in cross border trade.

