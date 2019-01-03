Tanzania: Mental Health Unit a 'White Elephant'

FEW psychiatric patients are seeking treatment at the Rukwa regional referral hospital in Sumbawanga town, as a result of which the facility is virtually a white elephant.

The 20-bed hospital was built five years ago, but only two patients were admitted there for a year, at most.

The Principal medical officer in charge, Dr John Lawi, told the 'Daily News' in an exclusive interview yesterday: " This modern facility is vacant for the greater part of the year. We receive one or two patients only, while it has the capacity to handle twenty patients at a go."

He explained that plans were in the pipeline to convert it into a maternity wing.

"On average, 20 babies are delivered here a day, but due to space limitations, overcrowding and resultant inconveniences, are commonplace," he said.

The hospital matron, Ms Veronica Kapufi, said more than two mothers were compelled to share a single bed.