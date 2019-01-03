Angola: Timber Exploitation Revenues Drop Akz 13 Million

Ondjiva — The revenues generated by timber exploitation in the southern Cunene Province dropped 13.3 million Kwanza in 2018 in relation to the previous year.

In 2017, the tax revenues generated by the timber exploitation conducted by national companies reached 23.3 million, however in 2018 it just recorded 10.4 million kwanzas.

The steep drop in tax revenues in 2018 was due to the temporary cancelling of new licences issuance to enable companies to adjust themselves to the presidential order number 274/17 of November 10, 2017, that entered into force in February 1 of 2018, which prohibited the cutting of trees, circulation and transportation of timber.

According to a press note from the Forests Development Institute (IDF) that reached ANGOP on Wednesday, in 2018 it was recorded the cut down of 4,535 cubic meters of trees against the prior 7,900 cubic meters registered in 2017.

The shutdown of 14 companies from the total of 25 firms operating in this sector also caused the reduction of the revenues.