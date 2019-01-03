Angola: Police Record 19 Homicides During Festive Season

Luanda — The National Police (PN) on Wednesday in Luanda released the final assessment report on the yearend events, having recorded 19 homicides from a total of 404 crimes committed during the festive period throughout the country.

According to the police report, at least 17 homicides were clarified, which resulted in the detention of 21 people in the provinces of Luanda Huambo, Malanje,Bengo, Cuando Cubango, Bié and Moxico.

At least 16 crimes were committed by people related to the victims, while the other three were perpetrated by outlaws.

The police also recorded 18 cases of rape, more three than the previous year, with 14 of them already sorted out, which resulted in the arrest of 16 people.

According to the Home Affairs minister, Ângelo de Barros Veiga Tavares, the number of cases presented in the report makes one realize that it will take long the tough task of retrieving moral, ethics, harmonious living, love and respect for others, taking into account the rise in crimes occurring inside family environment and committed by people related to the victims.