Angola: Mbanza Kongo Historical Site Threatened By Ravine

Mbanza Kongo — A ravine of huge dimension is threatening to destroy one of Mbanza Kongo City's historical sites (Fonte Santa), in the northern Zaire Province.

The referred site also contributed to the inclusion of Mbanza Kongo City in the UNESCO's World Heritage List in July 8 of the year 2017.

The concern was expressed to the press last Monday by the local municipal administrator, Nzuzi Makiese, at the end of an assessment visit of the provincial governor, Pedro Makita Armando Júlia.

According to the official, at least 38 ravines have been identified in the municipality, two of which are of huge dimension that threaten to destroy not only Fonte Santa but also homes of about 200 families that live in the area.

Mbanza Kongo has an estimated population of155, 174 inhabitants.