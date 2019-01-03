3 January 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Just in - 2019: INEC Inaugurates Committees

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lois Ugbede

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has inaugurated two committees to ensure the smooth conduct of the 2019 general election.

The swearing in ceremony took place on Thursday at the commission's headquarters in Abuja.

After the inauguration, the chairman, Mahmood Yakubu said he would meet with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday by 4pm at the union's secretariat to discuss the strike it embarked on and how it affects the election.

The first committee will cover logistics for the election while the second committee will take care of 'in-house' affairs, according to Mr Yakubu.

The logistics committee is made up representatives from Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Immigration, Nigerian Army, Air force, Navy, Custom, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the police, and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria.

Mr Yakubu also said the commission would meet with the Nigerian Labour Congress next week as part of the preparation for the elections.

ABM Muazu, speaking for the committee, appreciated the commission for the responsibility, while assuring the chairman and the nation that the committee will do whatever is needed to ensure a smooth process.

Advertisements

Nigeria

Election Commission Tackles Opposition Leader On Use of Smart Card Readers

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Thursday accused the Independent… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.