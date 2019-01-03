Kenya: Decomposing Body of TV Journalist Found On His Bed

Photo: Daily Nation

Johnson Nyakundi, a former cameraman for Newstar, Mwanyagetinge and Voice of Victory TV stations, was last seen alive two days before Christmas.

The family of a journalist who was found dead in his house in Kisii County on Tuesday wants police to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Mr Johnson Nyakundi, a former cameraman for Newstar, Mwanyagetinge and Voice of Victory TV stations, was last seen alive two days before Christmas.

His decomposing body was found on his bed in Jogoo Estate, Kisii town, by neighbours who went to his house on sensing a foul smell. He was the first born in a family of seven and had lived alone since separating from his wife about four years ago.

Mr Nyakundi's brother, Mr Douglas Moseti, said a postmortem would be carried out.

"We will determine our next step after the postmortem this week. We will move his body from the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary where it was taken by police," said Mr Moseti.

"I am saddened by the death of my brother. We want the police to do proper investigations," said Mr Moseti.

County Director of Criminal Investigations James Kipsoi said they were waiting for the postmortem results.

Mr Nyakundi, who was popularly known as Embata, attended an end-of-year party organised by Kisii-based journalists on December 23 at Blue Nile Hotel.